THIS WEEK: YMCA offering free swim lessons, water safety classes

“According to a 2017 national research study conducted by the USA Swimming Foundation with the University of Memphis and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, 64 percent of African American children cannot swim, compared to 45 percent of Hispanic children and 40 percent of Caucasian children. Additionally, 79 percent of children in families with household income less than $50,000 have no/low swimming ability. “All children, regardless of background, skills or age, should have access to swim lessons,” said Christian Engle, President/CEO, YMCA of the Capital Area. “Through this partnership, we hope to further bridge cultural and access gaps that can prevent some children from learning important water safety skills.”