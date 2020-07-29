SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Silliman Wildcats

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 45 for Sportsline Summer Camp is with the Silliman Wildcats, which play in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools (MAIS).
The Wildcats just began their fall camp and if everything permits, they will be hosting a jamboree on August 14. Head coach TJ Davis said it was tough for his guys not being able to bond in the spring and the summer but added he couldn’t be more satisfied with how they have weathered the storm.
“I can’t say enough about our kids and their attitudes throughout the whole summer and throughout our first couple of days,” said Davis. “Our kids have been attacking every day. They have had a great attitude. The effort and energy has been there. They have missed football. They have missed sports. They have missed athletics. They have missed the chance to be around their brothers and compete with their brothers and I think they are really excited about doing that.”
The Wildcats finished with an 8-3 record last season.
