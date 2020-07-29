Sean Payton calls preseason format “antithesis of training camp”

Payton had an early case of COVID-19 in March and in April, made a pre-emptive choice not to plan any offseason activities with his team. Now, he awaits COVID-19 testing to be completed before his team can get to work in the team facility “We’ve taken all the protocol that was mandated by the league and so, I think that we added plexiglass to the lockers downstairs. The meeting rooms are spaced out more, all the things that were recommended to us by the league and I think that we’re compliant with what they asked us to do now relative to how that fits with being tested, I think that we’re getting tested every day. Unfortunately we’re not on the immediate result side of things, we have to wait 24 hours but nonetheless, 24 hour wait will give results the next day. The other stuff in the building, I think, will be beneficial, some of it I’m sure are optics.”