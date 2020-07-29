Saints making necessary coronavirus precautions ahead of training camp

“We’re talking about the players, but we’re also talking about the coaches,” says Payton. “We’re talking about people that may be affected more adversely than others. We know now that more than 90 percent of those impacted with COVID recover fully and move on from it, many of which have had it and didn’t realize they’ve had it. But then we also know that there’s a percentage of people that are affected much more adversely by it, and that’s the responsibility of everyone that’s trying to play football during a pandemic.”