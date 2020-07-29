Saints general manager Mickey Loomis discusses unprecedented training camp

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This is training camp #19 for Mickey Loomis as Saints general manager. But none have been quite like the 2020 version.
" We’re all concerned,” Loomis told reporters Tuesday. " I’ve seen a number of times coaches and GM’s have said,a nd rightfully so, that COVID 19 is our opponent right now. And I agree with that.”
Thus, the Saints are putting all the safety protocols in place with cleaning, PPE, social distancing and even putting barriers between lockers. It’s not normal, but every team in the league is dealing with it.
The good news is the Saints are a veteran team that’s been together for a while. That familiarity could be an asset during this unprecedented time.
“I think it’s an advantage that we have a staff that’s been together for a long time and a core group of players that have been a long time and we’ve been through a lot that is outside the norm of the course of business.”
Challenges are coming, like no preseason. Loomis said that makes the evaluation process much different. They can’t evaluate their own players in game-like situations, and they can’t view other players from other teams.
“We’re clearly not going to get the looks that we normally get at new players in the league that get the opportunity to show what they can do during preseason games,” Loomis said.” We don’t have the ability to watch other teams practices, and we’re not going to have scrimmages that are open. So the answer to that is we’re going to have a lot less information."
But like everyone else, the Saints will have to do their best with what they have.
