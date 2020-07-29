New roundabout at Government, Lobdell causing headache for some drivers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new roundabout at the intersection of Government Street and Lobdell Avenue is causing traffic woes for some drivers.
“It’s not safe at all now,” said Mryna Tyler.
Tyler says she drives through the intersection every day to get to work. She says she feels there are not enough signs out to direct drivers exactly where to go. Some drivers stop in the road for a chance to switch lanes, while another was witnessed turning down a one-way. Fortunately, there was no oncoming traffic.
“This is a busy area at certain times of the day and it’s confusing. This is an accident waiting to happen. I’m just afraid of what’s going to happen,” said Tyler.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) spokesman, Rodney Mallet, says crews have placed signs out to help drivers understand what direction they’re going. He says the department has not received many complaints about the new roundabout and says it will be easier for drivers to navigate once it’s complete.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.