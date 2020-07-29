Man accused of killing BRPD officer, critically wounding another formally indicted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of shooting two Baton Rouge police officers back on April 26 was formally indicted for murder Wednesday, July 29.
He faces two counts of first-degree murder, as well as other charges. He’s accused of killing Curtis Richardson, 58, and Sgt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr., 45.
Click here to read the indictment.
Ronnie Kato, 36, surrendered after a four-hour standoff with police officers Sunday, April 26.
Kato’s fiancée told police he went to her house on Pamela Street Sunday morning. The two began fighting outside and when she tried to walk inside, Kato hit her in the head with a pistol, the arrest report says.
According to the report, the woman’s mother tried to intervene. That’s when Kato reportedly went outside, grabbed a rifle, and started shooting at the house.
The report indicates Kato then went inside the house, where his fiancée was hiding in the bathroom, began shooting again while yelling, “Where she at?”
Police believe Kato shot and killed Richardson during this time.
Later that afternoon, according to Kato’s arrest report, two officers were conducting a “knock and talk” at Kato’s home.
The report states as officers approached the house, Kato opened fire from the back yard, hitting both officers. Sgt. Hutto later died from his injuries, while the other was wounded.
Kato reportedly ran back inside the house, where he was holed up for several hours. He later surrendered without further incident.
Evidence collected from the scene indicates Kato stood over one of the officers and shot him multiple times, according to BRPD.
Kato is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery, and five counts of home invasion.
