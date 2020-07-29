LSP: Livingston man dies in crash on LA 30; impairment suspected

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one man dead in Ascension Parish on Monday, July 29.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on LA 30, west of LA 73, in Geismar, authorities say.
Investigators say Robby Watts, 31, of Livingston, was traveling eastbound on LA 30 in 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck when, for reasons still under investigation, Watts crossed the centerline into the opposite lane of traffic and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck head-on.
Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz says Watts was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Scrantz says Troopers suspect Watts may have been impaired at the time of the crash and a toxicology sample was obtained from him for analysis.
The driver of the Chevrolet was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries, according to Scrantz.
Authorities say the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.
Scrantz says the crash remains under investigation.
