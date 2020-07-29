FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more umbrella day, drier weather on the way

By Diane Deaton | July 29, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 8:40 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Believe it or not, there’s hardly any activity this morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar – but, that probably won’t be the case a little later today!

It looks like one more day for widespread showers, along with a potential thunderstorm – 70% coverage, our afternoon high pushing into the upper 80°s.

Overnight, partly/mostly cloudy skies – humid, a low of 76°.

Tomorrow, we’re looking forward to drier weather (AT LAST!) – only isolated showers – but we’re also expecting a bit of a warm-up. With less wet weather and cloud cover, temperatures will top out in the lower 90°s and a triple-digit heat index may return, as well!

