FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier days finally ahead; watching the tropics

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 has yet to close off a surface circulation, preventing it from getting the upgrade to Tropical Storm Isaias. However, it has clearly gotten better organized since yesterday and the upgrade could happen at any time. While the official forecast does now show the storm moving into the eastern Gulf, it’s got some hurdles along the way. A good bit of land interaction with Hispaniola and Cuba is expected, and there could be some wind shear in play as it gets closer to the Gulf.