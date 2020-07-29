EBRPSS launches online resource so students can be ready for virtual learning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) has launched an online resource for families to sign up for mobile hotspots and devices to accommodate students for its all-virtual model.
As of now, students will learn virtually through Labor Day.
EBRPSS say families in need of internet connectivity or devices should fill out a TechReady form by clicking here.
Officials say the school system is poised to achieve a 1:1 student-to-device ratio when school starts virtually Aug. 10.
Taylor Halsey, an EBRPSS spokesperson, says schools will continue to hold device distributions to equip each child with the tools they need.
Families are encouraged to reach out to their child’s school for assistance or by clicking here for additional resources.
“Throughout the summer, the I.T. department has worked tirelessly to build connections for EBRPSS families to assist with virtual learning,” said Leslie Brown, incoming EBRPSS Superintendent. “In a year filled with unknowns and challenges for education, the completion of a full 1:1 device ratio ensures that all students will be TechReady this fall.”
Brown says the school system has distributed more than 5,000 devices this summer and the EBRPSS I.T. department will launch a new helpdesk to help families, students, and staff on Aug. 3. The new helpdesk will be available by clicking here.
Under the all-virtual model, learning will be facilitated remotely through each student’s school of record.
Brown says paper instructional materials will be distributed by schools to students with connectivity concerns and/or complement the virtual learning experience if needed.
Grades and attendance will be accounted for daily under all learning models.
