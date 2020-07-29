Dialogue on Race Louisiana partnering with Baton Rouge Gallery for benefit art auction addressing racial inequality

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dialogue on Race Louisiana (DORLA) is partnering with Baton Rouge Gallery (BRG) for an event called Artists for Dialogue on Race Louisiana.
About two dozen artists will be auctioning off some of their work to raise money for DORLA’s efforts to eliminate racism via education, action, and transformation.
All of the auction’s proceeds will benefits DORLA’s mission to eradicate racism. The auction will be held online and will open to the public Aug. 20. Bidding closes Aug. 27.
Artists who would like to have their work included in the auction should contact BRG at info@batonrougegallery.org.
“We deeply appreciate BRG and its artists for their generosity and initiating this effort,” said DORLA president and CEO, Maxine Crump. “It is this kind of support that helps DORLA expand its work of offering the Dialogue on Race Original Series to Baton Rouge and beyond. This education process helps to bring change to our community.”
Artists participating in the auction as of Wednesday, July 29 are:
- Katrina Andry
- Anne Boudreau
- Danielle Burns
- Mary Lee Eggart
- Malaika Favorite
- Scott David Finch
- Leslie Friedman
- Rosemary Goodell
- April Hammock
- Diane Hanson
- Randell Henry
- Kathryn Hunter
- Heather Ryan Kelley
- Kelli Scott Kelley
- Kelly A. Mueller
- Isoko Onodera
- Jacqueline Dee Parker
- Alex Podesta
- Kristine Thompson
- Van Wade-Day
“The arts have always been an avenue for us to understand and appreciate the truths of others,” said Jason Andreasen, president and CEO of BRG. “More than ever before, there is no denying that empathy, that a willingness to listen and learn from the experiences of others is central to systemic change and a better future. These artists have eagerly stepped up to use their work to help DORLA in that effort.”
For more information about the auction, email BRG at info@batonrougegallery.org.
