Baton Rouge Zoo reschedules Zoo Run Run for Nov. 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Zoo say 15th annual Zoo Run Run event, originally scheduled for Aug. 22, will now take place Saturday, Nov. 14.
Baton Rouge Zoo Director Phil Frost says the event is being rescheduled due to current COVID-19 restrictions.
“Our hope is that phasing will be improved by November and we will be able to host a relatively traditional race that so many families and fitness enthusiasts in the Baton Rouge area look forward to each year,” Frost said.
Organizers say this year all participants will receive a medal and the entire footprint of the race will take place within the perimeter of the Zoo. All proceeds from the race support the Baton Rouge Zoo and international cheetah conservation efforts.
