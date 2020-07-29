Ascension Public Schools releases guidelines, procedures for safely reopening in the fall

We have created a Safe Start Procedures and Guidelines document that may be helpful to you in terms of understanding our effort to strictly comply with the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s requirements for openings schools as defined in Bulletin 741, Chapter 4. We hope this answers several questions you may have about operations for the school year. In addition, we continue to add resources to our website, www.apsb.org/2020-21, that we believe will be helpful for parents and students. One such resource is a new guide from the CDC: The Importance of Reopening America’s Schools this Fall.