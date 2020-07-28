Tuesday, July 28: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, July 28, at 11:52 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 111,038 positive cases - increase of 1,125 cases
- 3,700 deaths - 26 new deaths
- 1,583 patients in the hospital - decrease of 17 patients
- 214 patients on ventilators - increase of 14 patients
- 61,456 patients recovered - no change
- 91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 30% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under.
Since Monday, July 27, 16,282 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,276,304.
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between July 21, 2020 and July 28, 2020.
