SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Helena Hawks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena College and Career Academy Hawks are stop No. 44 for Sportsline Summer Camp.
The Hawks are coming off a disappointing four-win season. It was a huge trend down from their 2017 state championship appearance and 2018 squad that won 10 games made it to the quarterfinals.
Brandon Mitchell is settling into his first year as head coach. Mitchell was the quarterbacks coach at Amite last year but has now taken the short trip up I-55 to lead a district rival.
“We tell them it’s no different than going to the bank,” said Mitchell. “If you try to deposit $100 and you try to withdraw $150, it’s going to say, ‘Declined.’ So, it’s the same thing we focus on out here when we are running sprints when we are in the weight room. If you are not putting that work in the offseason or when you are at practice, when you go out there on Friday nights, it’s going to say, ‘Insignificant funds,’ when you try to deposit it, when you try to withdraw whatever you are trying to get out of yourself. If you have not already put it in, it’s not going to work.”
“It’s good to get the hard work in, so when you get on the field, it’s easy,” added senior linebacker Jelinei Earlycutt. “So the dedication, the hard work, the grind, the practicing, it’s going to be easy when the game comes.”
