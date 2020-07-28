Smashed Burgers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Remember to be assertive when pressing the patties with the pan! After all, extra special attention needs to be paid to making the brownest, crispiest, most savory crust of the Smashed Burger! Furthermore, you have to get the toppings just right; more than any other style of burger, the Smashed Burger rely on the condiments to deliver the moisture and tenderness that are sacrificed in pursuit of the ultimate crust.
Prep Time: 45 minutes
Yields: 4 servings
Ingredients for Sauce:
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 tbsps minced shallot
1 tbsp finely chopped dill pickles
1 tsp reserved pickle brine
1 tbsp ketchup
¼ tsp sugar
¼ tsp ground black pepper
Ingredients for Burgers:
1 pound (80–85 percent) lean ground beef
4 hamburger buns, toasted
¼ tsp vegetable oil
½ tsp kosher salt, divided
black pepper to taste
4 slices American cheese
bibb lettuce leaves for dressing
thinly sliced tomatoes for dressing
Method:
Preheat oven to 200°F.
In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients for sauce, stirring to mix well. Set aside.
Divide beef into 8 equal portions, forming into loose, rough balls. Do not compress.
In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, add vegetable oil. Using paper towel to rub oil into bottom of the skillet, reserving paper towel and set aside.
Heat skillet over medium-high heat for 5 minutes. While skillet is heating, wrap bottom and sides of a small saucepan with large sheets of aluminum foil, anchoring foil on rim. Arrange a large plate next to stovetop. Increase heat to high.
When skillet begins to smoke, place 2 meat balls about 4 inches apart in skillet. Use bottom of prepared saucepan to firmly smash each ball until 4–4½ inches in diameter. Remove and place saucepan on plate next to stovetop.
Sprinkle patties with ⅛ teaspoon salt and season with pepper. Cook until at least three-quarters of each patty is no longer pink on top.
Use thin metal spatula to loosen patties from bottom of skillet. Flip patties and cook 15 seconds. Transfer cooked patties to a wire rack set in a rimmed backing sheets, top each with a slice of cheese, and keep warm in oven.
Remove skillet from heat. Gently scrape any browned bits from skillet, use tongs to wipe skillet clean with reserved paper towel, then return skillet to heat. Repeat with remaining meat balls.
Place cheese on first 4 patties, then arrange remaining 4 patties atop the cheese to create “double stack.”
To serve, spread 1 tablespoon prepared sauce on cut side of each bun top. Place one “double stack” on each bottom bun, then top with lettuce and tomato. Cap with prepared bun tops. Serve immediately!
