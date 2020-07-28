Smashed Burgers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Remember to be assertive when pressing the patties with the pan! After all, extra special attention needs to be paid to making the brownest, crispiest, most savory crust of the Smashed Burger! Furthermore, you have to get the toppings just right; more than any other style of burger, the Smashed Burger rely on the condiments to deliver the moisture and tenderness that are sacrificed in pursuit of the ultimate crust.