Saints training camp starts with lack of usual excitement

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are reporting for training camp in Metairie but the usual excitement and buzz felt by fans and journalists alike just isn’t there this time around.
During a Zoom interview with the media, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said the players are basically testing for COVID-19 and that an actual football practice, so to speak, is still a long way off.
Two Saints players have opted out of the 2020 season. Reserve tight ends Cole Wick and Jason Vander Laan will sit out due to COVID-19 concerns.
Prior to players arriving for camp, the Saints were able to sign all members of their 2020 draft class to four-year contracts.
