REPORT: Former LSU QB Joe Burrow agrees to deal with Bengals

“Everything I would have hoped to have seen in this weird format, I saw,” quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher recently said of Burrow, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “There’s that big void there of taking it to the field and doing it, but we have evidence of him doing it at arguably the highest level a college quarterback has ever done it six months ago. It is college football and the jump, but it’s been what I expected and he’s pleasantly verified what I thought I was going to see.”