Mayor Broome announces extension of mask mandate in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, July 28, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced her intentions to extend the face mask mandate for the parish.
Once the new executive order is signed, the mandate will remain in place until the parish enters Phase 3 of reopening.
“We have seen positive results since my executive order went into effect at the beginning of July, however, we still have a long way to go to protect our economy and residents,” said Mayor Broome. “Our positivity rate of those people taking COVID-19 tests has dropped since the order went into effect, but hospitalizations and new cases have risen in general.”
The mayor’s office says so far, about 45,000 people in the Baton Rouge area have been tested for COVID-19 since early July.
Face masks play an important role in stopping the spread of the virus, health officials say, and the mandate has been mostly supported by businesses in the area and the healthcare industry.
The mayor’s office says according to a survey commissioned by the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives done in mid-July, 76% of respondents support a mask mandate.
