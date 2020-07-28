LSU great Kinchen recalls brutal practices with Stovall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Kinchen had quite the football career. The former U-High Cub played for some tremendous LSU teams from 1984-87, before going on to a 14-year career in the NFL.
While Kinchen certainly made a name for himself as a tight end in the league, making 160 career catches for 1,648 yards and seven touchdowns, he is most famously remembered for being added as a deep snapper to the New England Patriots late in the 2003 season.
Kinchen eventually snapped the game-winning field goal in Super Bowl 38, as the Patriots downed the Carolina Panthers, 32-29, in Houston.
At LSU, Kinchen played for three head coaches - Jerry Stovall, Bill Arnsparger, and Mike Archer. In a recent interview, Kinchen humorously recalled Stovall’s brutal practices and coaching techniques.
