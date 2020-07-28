FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Locally heavy rainfall possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another rainy July day ahead. Not as active this morning as it was for your Monday out-the-door. Nonetheless, we do have scattered showers showing up early on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and all of SE LA continues under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 7 p.m.
Expect increasing coverage of showers/isolated storms – areas of locally heavy rainfall will be possible – our high temperature (once again today) held down into the low/mid 80°s.
Overnight, a few scattered showers (30% coverage), a low of 75°.
Tomorrow, one more wet weather day before we *finally* trend drier for the end of the week – a 60% coverage of rain Wednesday, a high pushing back into the upper 80°s.
