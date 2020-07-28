FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch remains in effect; additional locally heavy rain possible

In the tropics, Invest 92L is now about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands (the Caribbean) and is showing some signs of getting better organized. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon and the National Hurricane Center still places development chances at 90%. The system is likely to track across the Lesser Antilles and could be near Hispaniola by the end of the week. Parts of the Bahamas may be in for impacts after that, but there’s still a good bit of uncertainty on the future track for a system that has yet to fully consolidate. It is too soon to say whether it might ever move into the Gulf of Mexico.