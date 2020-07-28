FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch remains in effect; additional locally heavy rain possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rainy pattern just won’t let up locally, with another day of off and on showers and t-storms expected. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday, with additional rounds of locally heavy rainfall possible.
While most of us have seen the rains spread over a long enough duration to avoid any significant flooding, rain totals for the last couple of months are quite impressive. Baton Rouge Metro Airport is now nearing 9 inches of rain for the month of July and has picked up over 17 inches of rain since the start of June! That’s about 150% of the normal rainfall here in the Capital City for the 2-month stretch.
If you’re looking for a silver lining to this gloomy pattern, it’s that temperatures are running well below normal. We tied a record cool high temperature on Sunday, set a new record cool high on Monday, and will be flirting with another record today as temperatures likely top out in the low 80°s.
It’s one more day of widespread shower and t-storm activity on Wednesday before high pressure builds in from the east and finally gives us some drier weather to close out the week. Rain chances will run 20% or less on Thursday and Friday.
In the tropics, Invest 92L is now about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands (the Caribbean) and is showing some signs of getting better organized. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon and the National Hurricane Center still places development chances at 90%. The system is likely to track across the Lesser Antilles and could be near Hispaniola by the end of the week. Parts of the Bahamas may be in for impacts after that, but there’s still a good bit of uncertainty on the future track for a system that has yet to fully consolidate. It is too soon to say whether it might ever move into the Gulf of Mexico.
