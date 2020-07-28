FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch remains in effect; additional locally heavy rain possible

First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta | July 28, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT - Updated July 28 at 9:39 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rainy pattern just won’t let up locally, with another day of off and on showers and t-storms expected. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday, with additional rounds of locally heavy rainfall possible.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the majority of the WAFB viewing area through 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the majority of the WAFB viewing area through 7 p.m. on Tuesday. (Source: WAFB)

While most of us have seen the rains spread over a long enough duration to avoid any significant flooding, rain totals for the last couple of months are quite impressive. Baton Rouge Metro Airport is now nearing 9 inches of rain for the month of July and has picked up over 17 inches of rain since the start of June! That’s about 150% of the normal rainfall here in the Capital City for the 2-month stretch.

First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)

If you’re looking for a silver lining to this gloomy pattern, it’s that temperatures are running well below normal. We tied a record cool high temperature on Sunday, set a new record cool high on Monday, and will be flirting with another record today as temperatures likely top out in the low 80°s.

First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)

It’s one more day of widespread shower and t-storm activity on Wednesday before high pressure builds in from the east and finally gives us some drier weather to close out the week. Rain chances will run 20% or less on Thursday and Friday.

WAFB First Alert Storm Team 10-day forecast as of Tuesday morning. Drier weather is finally expected to arrive by late in the week.
WAFB First Alert Storm Team 10-day forecast as of Tuesday morning. Drier weather is finally expected to arrive by late in the week. (Source: WAFB)

In the tropics, Invest 92L is now about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands (the Caribbean) and is showing some signs of getting better organized. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon and the National Hurricane Center still places development chances at 90%. The system is likely to track across the Lesser Antilles and could be near Hispaniola by the end of the week. Parts of the Bahamas may be in for impacts after that, but there’s still a good bit of uncertainty on the future track for a system that has yet to fully consolidate. It is too soon to say whether it might ever move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Enhanced infrared satellite image from 9 a.m. Tuesday showing Invest 92L approaching the Caribbean. Winds are already estimated at 40 mph, but the Hurricane Hunters will investigate Tuesday afternoon to see if has organized enough to be classified as a tropical depression or storm.
Enhanced infrared satellite image from 9 a.m. Tuesday showing Invest 92L approaching the Caribbean. Winds are already estimated at 40 mph, but the Hurricane Hunters will investigate Tuesday afternoon to see if has organized enough to be classified as a tropical depression or storm. (Source: WAFB)
Tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 a.m. Tuesday. Development chances are listed at 90% for Invest 92L.
Tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 a.m. Tuesday. Development chances are listed at 90% for Invest 92L. (Source: WAFB)

