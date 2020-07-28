EBRCOA, United Cajun Navy hosting free drive-thru food pantry for senior citizens July 31

“United Cajun Navy (UCN) is continuing to help support communities in need. With Baton Rouge being my hometown, I wanted to set a record for food giveaways in a day. We will distribute 5,000 boxes of produce and fruit, as well as, 5,000 gallons of milk and face masks with the help and support of the EBRCOA and local volunteers. Many of our elderly citizens need love and support during the COVID-19 crisis and the UCN is happy to do our part to help protect what matters,” said Todd Terrell, Founder and President of the United Cajun Navy of Baton Rouge.