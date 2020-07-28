EBRCOA, United Cajun Navy hosting free drive-thru food pantry for senior citizens July 31

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA), is partnering with the United Cajun Navy to host a drive-thru food pantry for the parish’s senior citizens from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 31 at BREC Olympia Stadium.
Organizers say the drive-thru food pantry is open to all senior residents of East Baton Rouge Parish while supplies last.
Food and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“This is the seventh food distribution event that we’ve hosted for the seniors during the pandemic. As this pandemic continues, the demand for assistance grows with each event across the parish. We are extremely grateful for the local sponsors who have stepped up to assist our seniors. Their generosity, along with EBRCOA resources, make these ongoing events possible,” said Tasha Clark-Amar, Chief Executive Officer of EBRCOA.
Seniors should drive up to BREC Olympia Stadium, pop their trunk, and an EBRCOA staff member will place their groceries, lunch, and supplies into their vehicle, according to organizers. BREC Olympia Stadium is located at 7211 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.
Organizers say staff members will also distribute bags of groceries, gallons of milk donated by Borden’s Dairy, bread, fresh fruit, and vegetables.
This event is possible due to the following sponsors: Borden’s Dairy, The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, the United Cajun Navy, BREC, and State Senator Regina Barrow.
“United Cajun Navy (UCN) is continuing to help support communities in need. With Baton Rouge being my hometown, I wanted to set a record for food giveaways in a day. We will distribute 5,000 boxes of produce and fruit, as well as, 5,000 gallons of milk and face masks with the help and support of the EBRCOA and local volunteers. Many of our elderly citizens need love and support during the COVID-19 crisis and the UCN is happy to do our part to help protect what matters,” said Todd Terrell, Founder and President of the United Cajun Navy of Baton Rouge.
The EBRCOA Lotus Food Pantry is a senior-focused free food pantry designed to combat senior hunger in East Baton Rouge Parish. The pantry service is made possible through a partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, the USDA, and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture.
Organizers advise everyone to continue to pay close attention to the advisories and warnings being given by national and local governmental officials.
Additionally, organizers say you should continue to follow the proper procedures of masking up, sanitizing and disinfecting shared surfaces, social distancing, and continuing to wash your hands frequently.
For more information, call the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging at 225-923-8000 or email info@ebrcoa.org.
