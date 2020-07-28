East Baton Rouge Parish surpasses Orleans Parish in COVID-19 cases, has second highest in state

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to newly released numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), East Baton Rouge Parish has surpassed Orleans Parish in the number of positive coronavirus cases.
An early hot spot, Orleans Parish has long been ahead of East Baton Rouge Parish in the number of infections across Louisiana, but as of Tuesday, July 28, East Baton Rouge has recorded 10,155 positive cases while Orleans Parish is reporting 10,071 cases. When looking at the number of deaths in each parish, East Baton Rouge is reporting 315 deaths while Orleans has seen 553 residents lost to the virus.
This comes several weeks after East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome instituted a mask mandate for several parts of East Baton Rouge Parish to help slow the spread of the virus. The mayor’s office last week pointed to some progress, saying the parish saw a decrease in positive case growth.
