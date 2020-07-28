Baton Rouge non-profit asking for care package donations to send to Air Force members stationed in Kuwait

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A non-profit organization in Baton Rouge is currently collecting donations to make care packages for soldiers in the U.S. Air Force.
The group, called BR Soldier Outreach, is packing and sending care packages to the 124 men and women in Major Charles Dobson’s unit (currently stationed in Kuwait). Some of the items the soldiers are requesting include tea bags, candy, granola bars, beef jerky, and nuts.
The group will be stuffing the care packages on Saturday, Aug. 1, so they’ll be taking donations until Thursday, July 30.
Anyone who would like to donate items for the soldiers can drop them off at the following locations:
BATON ROUGE
- Holmes Building Materials, 7835 Airline Hwy.
- MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, 6555 Siegen Ln.
- Prime Physical Therapy, 4506 S Harrells Ferry Rd.
- Slydog Cycles, 15736 Florida Blvd.
OTHER LOCATIONS
- Sharon Baptist Church, 9433 Section Rd., Port Allen
- Higher Destiny Church, 600 Florida Ave. SW, Denham Springs
- Holmes Building Materials, 1102 Florida Ave. SE, Denham Springs
Organizers of the event say the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will be presenting the group with a grant to help send the soldiers the care packages.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.