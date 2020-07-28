Bar owner says a few bad apples hurting everyone’s chances of reopening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning says his office will remain proactive after four bars across the state had their permits suspended during the last weekend in July.
This all happened due to the bars reportedly not complying with Governor John Bel Edwards’ emergency order to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé has more on this, and why one area bar owner says this is just another case of a few bad apples hurting his chances at reopening, tonight on 9News at 10.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.