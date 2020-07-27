Mayor Broome announces latest on EBR Stormwater Master Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and consultant HNTB held a press conference Monday, July 27 to provide an update to the East Baton Rouge Parish Stormwater Master Plan.
The EBR Parish Stormwater Master Plan was commissioned in April of 2017, less than a year after the August flooding in 2016 that devastated the Baton Rouge area. The plan will provide “critical guidance” for drainage projects throughout the city-parish.
