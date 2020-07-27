Volunteer non-profit partners with EBR School System to help with virtual learning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As virtual learning for students in East Baton Rouge Parish is kicking off soon, non-profit organizations are gearing up to help the process.
Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) has partnered with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) to help match volunteers with students that may be having trouble with math or reading. The program starts in October, giving parents and teachers plenty of time to evaluate a student’s needs. That also means volunteers have plenty of time to sign up and get trained.
On 9News at 6, WAFB’s Donovan Jackson talks about how this could be a big help for parents and students alike.
