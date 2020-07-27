Volunteer Ascension hosting school supply drive

The following information was provided by Volunteer Ascension:
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Volunteer Ascension is hosting School Tools, their annual school supply drive, offering three ways to get involved and support the students of Ascension Parish.
“The School Tools drive is a vital annual support of Ascension Public Schools as it provides classroom supplies directly to our schools. Not every student is in a position to afford supplies, and Volunteer Ascension works directly with our school counselors to make sure all items donated by our community go to those who need them,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. “The support of our community through programs like School Tools is one of the strengths of our school system.”
In years past, Volunteer Ascension has primarily accepted donations in person, but due to COVID-19 precautions they are offering more opportunities to give this year.
You can shop their Amazon Wish List, https://a.co/aLxkXOS which is full of items needed by the school system; make an online monetary donation https://www.mightycause.com/story/Schooltools, which will be used to supplement any extra supplies needed.
“Volunteer Ascension has been serving the kids and families of Ascension Parish for 23 years, and with COVID-19 creating all kinds of unexpected challenges, School Tools is needed more than ever,” said Volunteer Ascension Executive Director Sherry Denig. “This is our opportunity as a community to step up and ensure our children have the supplies they need to succeed in the upcoming school year.”
Volunteer Ascension is dedicated to the recruitment and training of volunteers to provide a network of assistance to the less fortunate throughout the Ascension Parish community, offering assistance to children, the elderly, those with disabilities and others in need within the community. To get involved or learn more visit www.volunteerascension.org or call (225) 644-7655.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.