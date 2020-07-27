Trump welcomes ‘The Walking Marine’ to White House

President Donald Trump, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, left, and Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, right, pose for photographs with Terry Sharpe, third from right, known as the "Walking Marine" as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, July 27, 2020. Sharpe has walked from Summerfield, N.C., to Washington to raise awareness of the current veteran suicide rate. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik/AP)