SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: White Castle Bulldogs

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 43 for Sportsline Summer Camp meant a trip to Iberville Parish to visit with the White Castle Bulldogs.
The guys were back in the weight room on Monday, July 27, after a two-week parish-wide postponement. The Bulldogs look to get back to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after last year’s Class 1A state title loss to Oak Grove.
With Aaron Meyer at Central Lafourche, Marc Brown is now the team’s head coach. Last June, Brown had recently accepted the same position at his alma mater, Baker High School, but stepped down for what he describes as a better opportunity.
“The biggest things for me are the resources that Iberville Parish has, the facilities, and also the talent,” said Brown. Those three things are what you can do to build a program, longevity, year after year. That, to me, in the grand scheme of things, was really the deciding factor in making this decision.”
The Bulldogs finished the season with a 9-4 record.
