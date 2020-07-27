Police union leader blasts BR mayor, police chief

”As a collective, we’re saddened and disappointed that the Baton Rouge Union of Police has chosen such an unprofessional manner to present the ills and troubles of our community,” stated a release issued by The Butterfly Society, an organization devoted to the victims of domestic violence. “If the Baton Rouge Union of Police truly wanted to help make Baton Rouge a better place to live, they would’ve invested and partnered in anti-violence interventions. Instead, Baton Rouge Union of Police invested in billboards that only further add misguided stigma to our city, while not considering how such an insipid display affects local business owners and hardworking community members.”