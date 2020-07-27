Police union leader blasts BR mayor, police chief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The president of the International Union of Police Associations (IUPA) blasted both the Baton Rouge mayor and police chief Monday, July 27, furthering the apparent divide between the groups.
The IUPA represents police unions across the country, including the Baton Rouge Union of Police.
In a letter released Monday, IUPA President Sam Cabral accuses Mayor Sharon Weston Broome of violating a collective bargaining agreement and allowing Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Murphy Paul to also allegedly violate that same agreement.
Collective bargaining agreements typically cover things like wages, hours, and terms and conditions of employment.
“You say publicly that the union should focus on helping solve problems in the parish, while you refuse to meet with [union] leadership to hear their voice and work cooperatively with them to address critical issues,” Cabral wrote in a letter to Broome.
Cabral says the five men who served as chief prior to Paul were career union members.
“The chief continues to obstruct union activities,” Cabral said. “He has refused to participate in labor management meetings and now has launched an internal investigation against a board member for speaking out for the membership.”
”For years, the Baton Rouge Union of Police has had a healthy relationship with prior mayors and chiefs,” Cabral wrote.
Neither Broome nor Paul immediately responded to a request for comment Monday afternoon. Cabral’s statement comes on the heels of the Baton Rouge Union of Police putting up billboards along the interstate warning people driving into Baton Rouge to enter at their own risk into the “5th Deadliest City” in the United States.
Several groups issued statements condemning the billboards.
”As a collective, we’re saddened and disappointed that the Baton Rouge Union of Police has chosen such an unprofessional manner to present the ills and troubles of our community,” stated a release issued by The Butterfly Society, an organization devoted to the victims of domestic violence. “If the Baton Rouge Union of Police truly wanted to help make Baton Rouge a better place to live, they would’ve invested and partnered in anti-violence interventions. Instead, Baton Rouge Union of Police invested in billboards that only further add misguided stigma to our city, while not considering how such an insipid display affects local business owners and hardworking community members.”
“The consistently divisive and combative actions of the Baton Rouge Police Union show that it does not have the interest of our city at heart,” Prophetic Voices, a Baton Rouge-based organization comprised of members of the clergy, said of the billboards. “It is only interested in embarrassing our mayor-president and our police chief.”
Mayor Broome is up for reelection in November. The city’s police chief is appointed by the mayor.
