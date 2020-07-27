Monday, July 27: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Spencer Chrisman | July 27, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 12:02 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, July 27, at 11:52 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

  • 109,917 positive cases - increase of 2,343 cases
  • 3,651 deaths - 23 new deaths
  • 1,600 patients in the hospital - increase of 43
  • 200 patients on ventilators - increase of 13
  • 61,456 patients recovered - no change

Since Sunday, July 26, 26,758 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,260,022.

