THE INVESTIGATORS: Officer renews firearms qualification after questions raised at public meeting

Each officer in every department across the state is required to take a certain amount of training courses and re-qualify each year on their firearms. When the mayor asked whether officers were current in a public meeting on July 8, she says she was shocked by the response. Captain Michael Rhoads confirms to WAFB he admitted in the meeting that his firearms qualifications may be out of date. The mayor says she was in the process of changing insurance companies and part of that requires that officers are current on all training. When she reached out to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement (LCLE), according to their records, the last time officer Rhoads qualified on his department-issued firearm was about five years ago in 2015.