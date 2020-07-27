’I thought about my father’ - Archer recalls first game as LSU head coach

July 27, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In 1987, LSU’s Mike Archer was the youngest head coach in college football.

The 34-year-old led the No. 6 Tigers into College Station, Texas, to battle the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies in the season opener for both teams.

LSU fullback Victor Jones crashed into the end zone for a pair of short touchdown runs, while the Tiger defense was stout in a 17-3 win.

The victory was certainly an impressive one, as the Aggies finished the season 10-2 overall, won the Southwest Conference, and whipped Notre Dame, 35-10, in the Cotton Bowl to finish No. 10 in the national polls.

LSU had one of its better seasons in many years. The Tigers posted a 10-1-1 overall record and ended the year ranked No. 5 in the land.

In a recent interview, Archer explained that many of his greatest memories from that day don’t have much to do with football.

