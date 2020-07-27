’I had confidence in my abilities’ - Harvey Williams brought style and swagger to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Harvey Williams can still recall the story of his college commitment. On the day of the announcement, Williams heard the Texas A&M fight song being played and sung at his high school and immediately got annoyed. He decided at that moment he’d become an LSU Tiger.
What followed was a prolific career in Baton Rouge. His 2,860 career yards rushing rank him sixth in LSU history. He likewise scored 27 career touchdowns on the ground, which also places Williams in the program’s top 10.
During his stay from 1986 through 1990, the Tigers won two SEC championships (although he missed the 1988 season with an injury) and finished No. 5 in the country during the 1987 campaign with a 10-1-1 mark.
In a recent interview, Williams discussed his running style, his ability to leap over defenders in a single bound, and the big personality he brought to LSU teams in the late 80s.
