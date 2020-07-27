Governor’s office releases new PSA warning young people they are not immune to COVID-19

(Source: CDC/NIH/NIAID-RML/CNN)
By Austin Kemker | July 27, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 3:21 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 currently make up the vast majority of positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

Data from the Louisiana Department of Health from Monday, July 27 shows people ages 18 to 29 make up the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the state. (Source: LDH)

As such, the governor’s office has released a new video to warn young people about the dangers of the virus. The video features a number of young people who have experienced the virus, and they say the symptoms are no joke.

