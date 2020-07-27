Governor’s office releases new PSA warning young people they are not immune to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 currently make up the vast majority of positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana.
As such, the governor’s office has released a new video to warn young people about the dangers of the virus. The video features a number of young people who have experienced the virus, and they say the symptoms are no joke.
WAFB’s Austin Kemker talks to one of those survivors tonight on 9News at 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.