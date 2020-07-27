Former LSU QB Mickey Guidry talks about Tigers balancing in-state and out-of-state recruiting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the LSU football program is excited about receiving a commitment from four-star Zachary wide receiver Chris Hilton for the class of 2021, 13 of the Tigers’ current 16 verbal commitments are from out of state.
RELATED STORIES:
Former LSU quarterback Mickey Guidry (1985-1988), who attended Shaw High School in the New Orleans area, believes the Tigers have to build a wall around the state, but at the same time, they can’t pander to the locals.
“The days of signing 19, 21, 22 guys from Louisiana probably won’t ever happen again,” said Guidry. “Go get your best players out of Louisiana, but obviously, I tell people Joe Burrow wasn’t from Louisiana and a lot of the guys that made the championship team go. And, you had some great local players, obviously, but you have to go get the best players wherever they reside and build that program.”
With those current 16 commitments for the class of 2021, the Tigers now sit at No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
- Five-star outside linebacker, Raesjon Davis, California
- Four-star wide receiver, JoJo Earle, Texas
- Four-star wide receiver, Deion Smith, Mississippi
- Four-star defensive end, Landon Jackson, Texas
- Four-star outside linebacker, Zavier Carter, Georgia
- Four-star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, Texas
- Four-star running back, Corey Kiner, Ohio
- Four-star safety, Khari Gee, Georgia
- Four-star defensive end, Saivion Jones, Louisiana
- Four-star offensive tackle, Garrett Dellinger, Michigan
- Four-star defensive end, Naquan Brown, Virginia
- Four-star wide receiver, Chris Hilton, Louisiana
- Four-star defensive end, Keanu Koht, Florida
- Four-star inside linebacker, Greg Penn, Maryland
- Three-star defensive tackle, Anthony Hundley, Florida
- Punter, Peyton Todd, Louisiana
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.