FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy through midweek, keeping an eye on the Atlantic

In the tropics, we continue to track Invest 92L out in the Atlantic. While the National Hurricane Center still has development chances at 90% as of the Monday morning update, recent model runs have trended toward lower chances of development. Dry air lurking just north of the system may be a potential limiting factor. Guidance is in pretty good agreement in tracking the system toward the northern Lesser Antilles by midweek and then potentially toward the Bahamas by late in the week.