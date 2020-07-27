FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On this last Monday in July, we’re already looking at an active First Alert Doppler radar. Areas of rain are moving northward out of the Gulf of Mexico, so a little extra drive time would be a good idea for your early morning out-the-door!
And, it looks as if the wet weather will likely continue throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Rain coverage (isolated storms) stands at 80%, and again today – just like yesterday – our daytime high, much cooler than “normal”, is expected to stay in the lower 80°s.
Overnight, a few scattered showers linger – a low of 73°.
Tomorrow, the soggy weather not over yet – more rain/storms across SE LA and SW MS, a high Tuesday of 85°.
