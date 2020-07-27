Coroner reports 315 deaths from COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish

Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge, La. (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | July 27, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT - Updated July 27 at 10:29 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Coroner Dr. Beau Clark says more than 300 people have died from COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish since March.

Clark made the announced Monday, July 27 on the department’s Facebook page.

The coroner says 22 people died from COVID-19 between July 20, and July 27.

As of Monday, 315 have died from COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

Clark says the parish reported its first death from the virus on March 21.

