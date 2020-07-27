Coroner reports 315 deaths from COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Coroner Dr. Beau Clark says more than 300 people have died from COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish since March.
Clark made the announced Monday, July 27 on the department’s Facebook page.
The coroner says 22 people died from COVID-19 between July 20, and July 27.
As of Monday, 315 have died from COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.
Clark says the parish reported its first death from the virus on March 21.
