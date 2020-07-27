Attorney hopes to resolve Connie Bernard 2018 battery charges at August hearing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A status hearing took place on Monday, July 27 for East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard. The hearing was held in front of Judge Ronald Johnson.
A case management hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. Bernard’s attorney says they hope to resolve the case on that date. If no resolution is met, a trial date will be set.
Bernard is facing misdemeanor entering and remaining after forbidden and simple battery charges after an explicit video circulated online in which she appeared to be involved in a physical and verbal altercation with a teenager on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.
Bernard pleaded not guilty and issued an apology.
Judge Johnson is the third judge to hear the case. The previous judge, Tarvold Smith, recused himself from the case after replacing the original judge on the bench, Anthony Marabella.
Bernard is also under fire recently for online shopping during a school board meeting, which was also captured on video and picked up viral attention nationwide. Bernard previously denied the accusations, claiming her computer simply got a “pop up” ad that she failed to close, The Advocate newspaper reported.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.