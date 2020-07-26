Head-on collision on Airline Hwy leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A three-vehicle crash on Airline Highway near Perkins Road on Sunday, July 26, left one driver dead and sent another to the hospital with severe injuries, according to Louisiana State Police.
Tpr. Taylor Scrantz with LSP Troop A said Eber Rivas, 22, of Gonzales, died in the crash. He added it happened a little before 3 p.m. The other drivers were not identified and no charges have been filed.
Scrantz said the investigation so far shows Rivas was driving north on Airline in a 2008 Jeep Wrangler and a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a woman was headed south when the Trailblazer veered off the road in a curve. He added the Trailblazer then pulled back onto the road it slammed head-on into the Jeep that Rivas was driving. According to Scrantz, a third vehicle rear-ended the Jeep after the initial crash.
Investigators said they have still not determined what caused the Trailblazer to go off the road. They added Rivas was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but his injuries were severe and he died at the scene. They reported the driver of the Trailblazer was not wearing a seat belt and actually got thrown from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, investigators said.
Troopers reported the third driver was buckled up and suffered minor injuries in the crash.
They added impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash but blood samples were collected and toxicology results are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
