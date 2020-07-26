FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rains get an early start on Monday, more through midweek

Much like Sunday, rains will likely get an early start on Monday. Showers and t-storms are expected to fire along the coast and gradually build inland overnight. Rain chances are posted at 50%-60% by daybreak, so the morning commute could be a bit messy to start out the final week of July. Off and on rains are likely through at least lunchtime, but the early start may once again result in a somewhat quieter afternoon and evening. Highs are once again expected to only reach the low 80°s.