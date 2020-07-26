Federal military strike team members return to Baton Rouge General to help with COVID-19 surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 30 medical workers from the military are back at Baton Rouge General Medical Center (BRG) to help care for COVID-19 and other patients in the ICU at the Mid-City campus.
Previously, 74 US Navy corpsmen helped out workers in April when the hospital first opened in the early stages of the pandemic. Now, a 33-member team is back to help nurses and doctors with the overwhelming amount of patients slamming the hospital. The military members are expected to be there through at least late August. The hospital hopes to open about 12 more beds with help from the military.
“If we can add one more patient, we are happy,” said Trisha Guidry, acting COO at BRG. “So, to be able to take care of a dozen patience and potentially look at the additional staff that will come with it to care for others and different avenues, we are happy to get whatever help we can get at this point.”
Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center has also requested federal help to open more beds in its ICU. Hospital officials are still waiting on an answer.
