Two Tigers named to Maxwell Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, July 24, the Maxwell Award announced their preseason award watch list for the 2020 season.
Two LSU Tigers were included, LSU junior wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who was also named to the Fred Biletnikoff watch list and sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who was named to the Paul Hornung, Bronko Nagurski, and Jim Thorpe award watch lists.
The Maxwell Award Watch List consist of 90 players from across the country and is presented annually to the Collegiate Plater of the Year. The Maxwell Award is one of the oldest and most prestigious awards in college football.
In 2019, Chase led the nation in receiving yards, 1,780, and touchdowns, 20. He is one of LSU’s most decorated receivers in school history.
Chase is the SEC record holder for touchdown receptions and receiving yards in a season, and became the school’s first receiver to become an Unanimous All-America and eleventh in school history.
Stingley, who was a consensus All-America in 2019. He started all 15 games and finished his freshman year leading the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21).
Joe Burrow is the most recent Tiger to win the award in 2019.
