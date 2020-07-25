Two people killed in fatal crash on I-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two people.
According to BRPD, it happened around 3:15 a.m. on I-12, between Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Airline Highway, on Saturday, July 25.
Investigators believe that the two motorcycles were traveling westbound on I-12 at a high rate of speed and driving reckless.
The first motorcycle operated by Sanchez Collazo, 38, struck the rear end of a Toyota 4-Runner and the second motorcycle operated by Jose Marti, 37, attempted to stop quickly and lost control of his motorcycle.
Officials state that both Collazo and Marti died at the scene.
An 18-year-old female driving the 4-Runner was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.