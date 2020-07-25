SU drive-thru food pantry feeds over 1,500 people

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University partnered with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to help feed over 1,500 people during the pandemic.
Southern hosted their second food distribution event to feed the Baton Rouge area, for most it was a very humbling moment.
“Well I heard about the giveaway out here and with the virus going on, I’ve got quite a few grand babies with me. I knew that this would be useful so I thought I’d come see what they could share with me,” said Leatha Kay who had been waiting in the parking lot since 7 a.m.
It’s a small act of kindness, that helps not just one, but several during this hard time. Southern and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank set out to feed as many people as they possibly could.
“It’s a need because at this time we are going through COVID-19 pandemic and not everyone has gone back to work and receiving their full pay,” says Michelle Jones President of Southern University’s Alumni Home Chapter.
Many people are in dire need of these produce packages and some have even waited in line since 11 p.m. last night.
“So our goal is just to really meet the need of the community. We are doing 1,500 today, the last time we did 1,800. So, that’s 1,500 families that we are serving across the Baton Rouge community,” explained Robyn Jones Vice President of External Affairs.
The packages contained 40 pounds of produce, some even frozen goods to last over time. The packages are meant to feed a family of four and last for about a week. An action that has severed a greater purpose.
“It’s great that something is going on like this because we don’t know how long it is going to last,” said Kay. “And for the time that is going on right now, we’re being provided for. I thank God for it.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.