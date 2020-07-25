SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Belaire Bengals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Belaire Bengals are stop No. 41 for Sportsline Summer Camp.
It would be an understatement to describe the last three seasons at Belaire High School as a struggle. Since 2017, the team has a combined five wins, three of which were over Glen Oaks. The Bengals have scored an average of just nine points in their last 29 contests. Morale has been low and performance has been subpar. Now, there’s a new leader and he’s looking to change that.
Byron Wade spent the past three years as an offensive coordinator at Baker High School and will now be on sidelines as the Bengals’ head coach. The 35-year-old has been a part of multiple rebuilding phases in his coaching career and he said this one won’t be much different.
Schematically, Belaire will run a power spread offense but, at this point, no positions have been made official yet. Wade said before he can start giving out titles, this group has to find that family bond first and if it all comes together, the Bengals will be roaring loud in 2020.
